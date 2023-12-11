BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,978,000 after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the period. Retireful LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 204.9% during the second quarter. Retireful LLC now owns 128,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 86,046 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 935.4% during the second quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 91,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 82,239 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 17.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 371,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after acquiring an additional 55,809 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,813,000.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.45. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $40.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.71.

About iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.