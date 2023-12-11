Boothbay Fund Management LLC Has $18.15 Million Stock Holdings in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its position in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 31,441 shares during the period. Griffon comprises approximately 0.4% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 0.82% of Griffon worth $18,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Griffon in the first quarter valued at about $299,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 92.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 24,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 16.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,172 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 13.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 54.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,692 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Stock Performance

Shares of GFF stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.06 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Griffon Co. has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $51.63.

Griffon ( NYSE:GFF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 27th. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is 42.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

