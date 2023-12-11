Boothbay Fund Management LLC Increases Position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 179.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 544,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,848 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 223.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Wendy’s by 31,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Wendy’s by 88.7% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,407 shares in the company, valued at $583,206.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $19.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.49.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $550.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.98 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 51.44% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WEN. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stephens cut their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Wendy’s from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Wendy’s from $26.50 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Stories

