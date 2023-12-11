BOS Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

BOS Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,279,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $327,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $114.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.56. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $79.43 and a 52-week high of $127.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

