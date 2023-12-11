Boothbay Fund Management LLC Sells 30,437 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,437 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.3% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 300,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,665,000 after buying an additional 9,809 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,231,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,486,000 after buying an additional 176,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,325,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK stock opened at $103.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $262.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.64, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $106.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.36 and a twelve month high of $119.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.19. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 162.22%.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.