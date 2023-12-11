Boothbay Fund Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF)

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,658,768 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,549 shares during the period. Cornerstone Total Return Fund accounts for approximately 0.5% of Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned about 2.58% of Cornerstone Total Return Fund worth $21,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 4,940.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,234 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 327.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.55. Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.82%.

(Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.