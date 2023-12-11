Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, December 12th.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Frequency Electronics stock opened at $10.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.19. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $97.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.22 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FEIM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Frequency Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Frequency Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FEIM

Insider Transactions at Frequency Electronics

In related news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 433,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,914,675.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Russell M. Sarachek acquired 4,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $33,165.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 433,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,675.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Russell M. Sarachek bought 5,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $35,934.48. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 428,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,986.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Frequency Electronics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Frequency Electronics stock. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. owned about 0.13% of Frequency Electronics worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.