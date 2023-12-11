Becker Capital Management Inc. Acquires 16,775 Shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 539,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,775 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methanex were worth $22,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Methanex by 18.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 143,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Methanex by 14.7% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after buying an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Methanex by 41.5% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 51,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Methanex by 4.2% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,022 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 71.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $42.73 on Monday. Methanex Co. has a 12 month low of $35.46 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Methanex Announces Dividend

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Methanex had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Methanex Co. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 29.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MEOH. Raymond James raised shares of Methanex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Scotiabank raised shares of Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised shares of Methanex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Methanex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Methanex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

