Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 21,222 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,222 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $14,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 82.8% during the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in Kroger by 36.2% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC started coverage on Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kroger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Kroger Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KR stock opened at $44.52 on Monday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $50.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.25 and its 200 day moving average is $45.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Kroger had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company had revenue of $33.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 45.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,050,185. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,862,699.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,798 shares of company stock worth $1,542,985 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

