Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $21,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Geller Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO stock opened at $2,620.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,277.88 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,587.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,521.06.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

In related news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

