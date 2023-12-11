Becker Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Ciena worth $20,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.43.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,911,833.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $51,449.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,620,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,087 shares of company stock worth $1,336,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Price Performance

CIEN opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.08. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.