Becker Capital Management Inc. Buys 38,274 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212,047 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,274 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $20,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 102.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total value of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

