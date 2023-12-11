Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Sold by Kynam Capital Management LP

Kynam Capital Management LP cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399,702 shares during the period. Protagonist Therapeutics accounts for about 3.7% of Kynam Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kynam Capital Management LP owned about 1.70% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 957.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 195,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after acquiring an additional 177,241 shares during the period. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $549,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 219,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the period. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $20.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.95. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $30.10.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTGX. StockNews.com cut shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of erythrocytosis, iron overload, and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for inflammatory bowel disease.

