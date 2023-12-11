Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $13.27 Million Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 278,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 38,584 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Ventas worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $46.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,672.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.33 and a 12-month high of $53.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,000.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ventas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wedbush upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.62.

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

