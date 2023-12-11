Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) is BOS Asset Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,408 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,825,000 after buying an additional 48,444 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 704,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,909,000 after buying an additional 14,236 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 610,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,058,000 after buying an additional 13,581 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $64,557,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at $44,842,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $136.96 on Monday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 12 month low of $118.81 and a 12 month high of $160.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54.

About Vanguard Utilities ETF

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

