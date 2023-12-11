BOS Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

BOS Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 131.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 754.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLV opened at $21.00 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $18.38 and a 12-month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

