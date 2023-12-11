BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of XME stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $59.24.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

