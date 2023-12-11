BOS Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

BOS Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.7% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance
Shares of XME stock opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $59.24.
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile
SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Macy’s buy-out signals deep value in the retail sector
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- MarketBeat ‘Stock of the Week’: Central Garden & Pet
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Freshworks gets juiced on its AI customer engagement platform
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.