BOS Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

BOS Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 10,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.35. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.90 and a one year high of $49.57.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

