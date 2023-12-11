BOS Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

BOS Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,017 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC owned 0.14% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIVR. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 149,840.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 1,176,245 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,565,000. American Trust purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,657,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 53.6% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 392,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after purchasing an additional 136,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 447,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 107,624 shares during the last quarter.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $21.94 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.38.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

