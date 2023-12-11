Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 137,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 1.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $138.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Crown Castle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

CCI stock opened at $116.13 on Monday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.72 and a 1-year high of $153.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.08). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 174.86%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

