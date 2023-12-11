Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 3.4% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.2% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,572.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,437.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,457,085 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Newmont from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEM

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.43. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.96.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -155.34%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.