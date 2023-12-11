Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $2.49 Million Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth $428,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 125,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 50.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 631,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,682,000 after purchasing an additional 211,716 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 164,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 971.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 43,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 39,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $73.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.31 and a 52 week high of $96.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.74.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 4.05%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

