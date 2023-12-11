Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 127.7% during the second quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 7,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 38,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 7,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 10,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $156.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.68 and a 12-month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

