Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $206.45 on Monday. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.87. The company has a market capitalization of $96.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.94, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.60.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

