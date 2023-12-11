ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 44,131 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for 3.2% of Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $14,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ANSYS by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at ANSYS

In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at $65,312,199.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 12,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.23, for a total value of $3,745,172.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,312,199.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.95, for a total transaction of $65,034.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,737.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,058 shares of company stock worth $6,663,649 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $287.20 on Monday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.00 and a 52-week high of $351.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.82. The company has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.17.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $458.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.57 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ANSYS from $320.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $313.90.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

