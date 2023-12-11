Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $38,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,235,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,493,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,528 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,739,040 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,409,093,000 after buying an additional 5,684,896 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 17,926,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,009,030,000 after buying an additional 182,756 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,431,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $979,927,000 after buying an additional 533,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $960,796,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CNQ opened at $62.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.31. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $67.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 17.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.7203 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

About Canadian Natural Resources



Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).



