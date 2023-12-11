Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Purchases 55,480 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,480 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $43,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Sony Group in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 8.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on SONY. StockNews.com began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sony Group in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Sony Group stock opened at $89.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $109.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $74.81 and a twelve month high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.93 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 7.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

