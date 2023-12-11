GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) is Bwcp LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bwcp LP lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,237 shares during the period. GoDaddy comprises 4.7% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bwcp LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $13,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 34.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 240.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,164 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.23, for a total value of $323,455.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,712,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $902,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,992 shares of company stock worth $11,740,460. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GoDaddy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $104.31 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.43 and a 1 year high of $105.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.84 and its 200 day moving average is $77.59.
GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 63.92% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized hosting platform that allows customers to build and manage a faster and more secure WordPress site and offered with WooCommerce to sell online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business listings, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.
See Also
