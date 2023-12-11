Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.00

Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.00 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 4774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.89.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.90. The firm has a market cap of $715.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -175.82 and a beta of 1.13.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 206.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,113,079 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $31,122,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 601,386 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $16,815,000 after purchasing an additional 58,822 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 30.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 569,761 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $15,332,000 after purchasing an additional 134,420 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 58.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,713 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $14,820,000 after purchasing an additional 203,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

