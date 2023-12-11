BVF Inc. IL Has $45.79 Million Holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,995,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,846,153 shares during the period. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.3% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 8.16% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $45,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 128,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 23.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter.

LXRX opened at $1.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $306.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.71. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29,728.25% and a negative return on equity of 118.90%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Debbane acquired 508,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 849,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,034.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at $960,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Debbane bought 508,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $579,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 849,153 shares in the company, valued at $968,034.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 767,126 shares of company stock worth $851,153 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

