MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Acquired by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International makes up about 0.6% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 2.14. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $32.43 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MGM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.35.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

