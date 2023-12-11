258,094 Shares in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Bought by Bwcp LP

Bwcp LP bought a new stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 258,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,174,000. Endeavor Group makes up approximately 2.2% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EDR. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $421,032,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EDR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $24.60 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 2.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $232,380.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,242,778.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 83,328 shares of company stock worth $2,013,517 over the last three months. Company insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Articles

