Bwcp LP Has $26.71 Million Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Bwcp LP lowered its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,078,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591,668 shares during the quarter. Vertiv accounts for about 9.5% of Bwcp LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bwcp LP’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $26,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 137.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $47.14 on Monday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12 month low of $11.95 and a 12 month high of $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.54%.

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.