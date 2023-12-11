Head-To-Head Review: OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO)

OCA Acquisition (NASDAQ:OCAX – Get Free Report) and Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.4% of OCA Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.6% of Inspirato shares are held by institutional investors. 48.9% of OCA Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.6% of Inspirato shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OCA Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspirato has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OCA Acquisition N/A N/A $7.40 million N/A N/A Inspirato $345.02 million 0.08 -$24.06 million ($14.87) -0.28

This table compares OCA Acquisition and Inspirato’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OCA Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inspirato.

Profitability

This table compares OCA Acquisition and Inspirato’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OCA Acquisition N/A -12.52% 1.73% Inspirato -14.36% N/A -6.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OCA Acquisition and Inspirato, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OCA Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Inspirato 0 1 1 0 2.50

Inspirato has a consensus target price of $39.00, indicating a potential upside of 835.25%. Given Inspirato’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Inspirato is more favorable than OCA Acquisition.

About OCA Acquisition

OCA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences. It is also involved in solving critical pain points for hospitality suppliers seeking to monetize their property with rental income. In addition, the company offers Inspirato Real Estate, a platform to find, buy, own, and enjoy a luxury vacation home; Inspirato for Good, an easy-to-use, no-commitment platform designed to help nonprofit organizations accelerate funding results; Inspirato for Business, a business-to-business channel through which subscription and travel products are sold directly to businesses seeking to leverage luxury accommodations to recruit, retain, and reward their employees. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

