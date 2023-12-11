Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 124.38% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.
