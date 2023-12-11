Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 32,321 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,321 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $41,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Shopify by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SHOP. CIBC upped their target price on Shopify from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research set a $52.00 target price on shares of Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.85.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $72.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.35 and a 52 week high of $75.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.00 billion, a PE ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 2.23.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 17.27%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

