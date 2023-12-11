Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 745 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 562,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 1.8% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $56,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NYSE:CHD opened at $92.94 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.63 and a 1 year high of $100.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

In related news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

