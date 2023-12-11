Braidwell LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Braidwell LP reduced its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 67.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369,402 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned 1.19% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals worth $11,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Insider Activity at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 95,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,528.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alan Seth Krasner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 219,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,676,966. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

CRNX stock opened at $33.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.67. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 0.55.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.12). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,223.27% and a negative return on equity of 57.04%. The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

