Braidwell LP Lowers Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Braidwell LP reduced its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 211,375 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $8,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.7% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $56.49 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $64.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.17.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.34. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 1,900.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.09) earnings per share. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 203.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $31.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.21.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage oncology company, develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company provides KRAZATI, an oral targeted treatment option for adult patients with KRAS G12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung (NSCLC), as well as in clinical development as a monotherapy and in combination with other agents.

