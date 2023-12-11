Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Shares Sold by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP lowered its stake in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 999,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,932 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned 2.63% of Pulmonx worth $13,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 229.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pulmonx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pulmonx by 257.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Pulmonx Stock Up 0.2 %

Pulmonx stock opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. Pulmonx Co. has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Pulmonx’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on LUNG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LUNG

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 6,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $69,029.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,296.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $39,385.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 149,839 shares in the company, valued at $1,549,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,847 shares of company stock valued at $182,691 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pulmonx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.