Braidwell LP Has $30.09 Million Stock Holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Braidwell LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,901,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 367,900 shares during the period. Braidwell LP’s holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics were worth $30,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Insider Activity at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total value of $30,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 129,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,997.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACRS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $43.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.17.

Aclaris Therapeutics Price Performance

ACRS stock opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.25. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 534.83% and a negative return on equity of 64.53%. Aclaris Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

