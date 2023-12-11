1,804,700 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Acquired by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,804,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,951 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,472 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 92.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 500,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 240,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Maravai LifeSciences by 32.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.84. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Maravai LifeSciences had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $66.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.23 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.90.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVI

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.