Braidwell LP Buys Shares of 984,400 RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Braidwell LP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 984,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,408,000. Braidwell LP owned 2.87% of RAPT Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 28.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,465,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,398,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deep Track Capital LP lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 1,004,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,785,000 after buying an additional 433,328 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on RAPT. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.77, for a total transaction of $39,425.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,302.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $17.48 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $31.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 0.52.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

See Also

