Braidwell LP Acquires 925,000 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,131,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925,000 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP owned 4.93% of Alector worth $24,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alector in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector by 0.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 430,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 5.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 37,122 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 13.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 78,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alector by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,825,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,032,000 after purchasing an additional 241,637 shares during the period. 69.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Alector from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alector in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Alector in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.70.

Insider Activity at Alector

In other Alector news, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $27,994.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 202,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 23,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $132,500.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,019,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,226,846.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gary Romano sold 5,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total transaction of $27,994.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 202,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,865.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,440 shares of company stock worth $185,926. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alector Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $6.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 0.69. Alector, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $9.86.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Alector had a negative net margin of 146.80% and a negative return on equity of 74.78%. Equities analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alector Profile

(Free Report)

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.