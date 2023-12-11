Braidwell LP Reduces Stock Position in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Braidwell LP cut its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 30.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,637 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned about 0.86% of Krystal Biotech worth $28,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 52.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 24.1% during the first quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,105,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Krystal Biotech by 268.2% in the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 262,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 374,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after acquiring an additional 107,629 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRYS stock opened at $106.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.69 and a beta of 0.83. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.81 and a 1-year high of $132.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.23.

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $3.89. The company had revenue of $8.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 million. The business’s revenue was up 8500.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KRYS. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.56.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

