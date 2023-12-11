Braidwell LP Has $19.66 Million Stock Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Braidwell LP raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 43.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,791,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 846,746 shares during the period. Braidwell LP owned about 1.47% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $19,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 164,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 162,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 91,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

BCRX opened at $5.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.