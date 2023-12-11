Braidwell LP Reduces Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Braidwell LP reduced its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech comprises approximately 1.3% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Braidwell LP owned approximately 0.34% of Legend Biotech worth $38,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LEGN. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 72.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

LEGN opened at $59.28 on Monday. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $77.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 8.61 and a quick ratio of 8.51.

Legend Biotech ( NASDAQ:LEGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $96.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The business’s revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.09 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.61.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

