iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Position Boosted by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the period. iRhythm Technologies comprises 1.6% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Braidwell LP owned about 1.56% of iRhythm Technologies worth $49,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IRTC. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter worth $653,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 389,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $91.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -25.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.24 and a 1-year high of $140.23.

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. Research analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised iRhythm Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.44.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

