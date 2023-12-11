Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Bought by Braidwell LP

Braidwell LP increased its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,610 shares during the period. Natera makes up 1.8% of Braidwell LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Braidwell LP owned approximately 1.01% of Natera worth $56,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natera in the first quarter worth $241,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Natera by 98.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 291,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after buying an additional 144,843 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in Natera by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 9,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,490 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Natera from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of NTRA opened at $58.15 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $63.00.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.25) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total value of $119,910.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,968,324.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,155 shares of company stock worth $1,293,506. 9.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

