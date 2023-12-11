Brandywine Managers LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Brandywine Managers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 35.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 209,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,699 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF comprises approximately 13.3% of Brandywine Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brandywine Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $20,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 112,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 74,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,374,000. 52.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ACWI opened at $98.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $83.59 and a 1 year high of $99.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.99.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

